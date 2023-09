The Québécois NFL player has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32.

Québécois NFL player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced today that he will retire from professional football after nine years. In his statement, he thanked his former coach and teammates, his agent and his girlfriend, saying that he’s “serene in this decision.”

The 32-year-old, who played football at McGill while studying medicine, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014, and won the Super Bowl with the team in 2020. In 2021, the offensive guard was traded to the New York Jets.

“Although closing the door on this chapter of my life will be difficult, I am serene in this decision and I retire with the feeling of mission accomplished. I view this incredible experience not as an ending, but as a springboard towards other projects.”

Duvernay-Tardif famously stepped away from football temporarily during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to work at a CHSLD in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

