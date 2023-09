“Premier François Legault stated that he felt his government has done ‘more here than anywhere else in the world in any other governments before.’”

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault has decreased to 47%, now 8 points lower than when it was measured in March.

Legault is currently tied with Danielle Smith of Alberta in fifth place for top premier approval. The premiers with the highest approval are Scott Moe of Saskatchewan (50%) and Tim Houston of Nova Scotia (50%).

The approval rating of François Legault hit an all-time high of 77% in June 2020; his lowest approval rating was 43%, in September 2022.

“Back-to-school was more challenging in Quebec than in some areas of the country, as the province continues to struggle with a massive shortage of teachers. This has led the minister for education to call on those with degrees in relevant topics to try out teaching, regardless of their qualifications. Premier François Legault stated that he felt his government has done ‘more here than anywhere else in the world in any other governments before.’ Still, he acknowledged the difficulty of filling all the teaching gaps in the short term, adding, ‘But what is impossible is impossible.’

“Quebec and Ottawa also announced a significant investment to build a new Ford Motor Company plant in the province, which will produce batteries for electric vehicles. The $1.2-billion plant is expected to open in 2026.”

The premiers with the lowest approval rating are Heather Stefanson of Manitoba (28%) and Doug Ford of Ontario (28%).

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 31 – Sept. 8, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 3,873 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

