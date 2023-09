The Give ‘Em What They Want Tour is coming to Théâtre St-Denis, with two shows on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

CONTEST: Win tickets to see comedian Jim Jefferies live in Montreal on Sept. 20

The Jim Jefferies: Give ‘Em What They Want Tour is coming to Montreal for two shows at Théâtre St-Denis on Sept. 20, presented by Just for Laughs.

JFL is giving away three double passes for the 9:30 p.m. show. For a chance to win, please share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments who you’d like to bring to the show.

For tickets and more on Jim Jefferies: Give ‘Em What They Want in Montreal, please click here.

