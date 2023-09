Australia, Spain and New Zealand occupy the top three spots in a new ranking of the world’s most friendly countries.

Canada has been named the fourth friendliest country in the world

According to a study by Kantar/USN, Canada is the fourth friendliest country in the world.

Friendliness is one of many attributes that are factored into the Best Countries list by U.S. News, along with safety, affordability, income equality and more.

The United States was ranked 36th on the list of the world’s most friendly counties.

Friendliest countries in the world

Australia Spain New Zealand Canada Italy Portugal Ireland Greece Finland Thailand

Canada was also ranked the country with the third-highest quality of life in the world.

