Like gamblers in other countries in the world where online gambling is possible, Canadian gamblers ask themselves what online casinos actually pay the most.

Reading online casino reviews is one of the helpful steps toward collecting their own lists of the best online casinos but sometimes it is not enough and not all reviewing platforms are trusted enough. In this case you should look only for huge online casino reviewing sites like CasinosHunter which provide a detailed comparison of the best payout casinos in Canada.

To really understand what sites are potentially the best-paying and can make online gambling more profitable and therefore more fun, the player has to understand the concepts behind high-paying sites.

What Is a Well-Paying Casino?

It is important to understand clearly what a well-paying casino is in the first place. First things first, no casino is well-paying if the player wins nothing after making their bets, so in a case when someone fails to win any money in a recommended casino this doesn’t make this casino a fraud.

Next, there are several criteria that make casinos well-paying:

● tools and options that help the player win more or win easier – like bonuses

● more flexible withdrawal limits

● faster withdrawals

Even if a player wins small but withdraws their winnings fast and easy they are more likely to consider their preferred casino a well-paying one.

Why Casinos Pay Differently

Not all online casinos pay small and slowly because they just want to fool their customers.

Some online casinos collaborate only with certain banking methods that make withdrawals really limited in minimum and maximum possible sums, or process withdrawals really slowly.

Some sites work in jurisdictions where players often take fraudulent actions, or gambling in this jurisdiction is in the gray zone. As a result, the casinos have to double-check the customers and their transactions longer or apply strict limits.

Some casino sites are part of bigger groups and the operator can afford to apply rules that are more beneficial for the casino than for the player.

Some sites are too young and don’t have big budgets so they can’t afford to pay high and fast.

The reasons are plenty, so it is important for the customers to identify what are the key factors that will allow, or not allow, their preferred casino to pay them well.

Best-Paying Online Casinos in Canada

In most cases, finding several well-paying casinos for Canadian gamblers is a matter of personal time and experience. Of course, reading reviews and feedback from other real players is one of the important steps on the way to finding your own favorite high-paying sites.

But again, reviews and other people may not be exactly relevant because they may promote or, on the other hand, criticize online casinos based on their own experience and goals. The list of criteria below, however, gives objective hints about how to check whether an online casino site is potentially well-paying.

High-Roller Casinos

Depositing a lot means that the player can make bigger bets, play Table games or Live Dealer games that promise higher wins, and consequently, they have more chances of winning higher sums as well. High-roller casinos usually have flexible minimum and maximum withdrawals and try to pay out fast to keep their customers happy.

Casinos With Jackpots

This is not a rule of thumb because the casino site can apply rules that make cashouts small, slow, and complicated. However, if someone has a chance to play jackpots they may hit a high win and the casino will have to pay it out.

Casinos With No Wager Bonuses

Players usually love casino bonuses but the truth is that a rare bonus is created for the benefit of the player. Bonuses with no wagering requirements attached are actually more beneficial for the customers and give them more chances to win more money. Therefore, casinos that offer no wager bonuses are usually ready to pay the winnings out.

Casinos With Cashbacks

Cashback is another type of online casino bonus that enables the player to win more money – or rather, to lose less and withdraw more. Casinos that offer cashbacks usually apply small or no wagering requirements to them and allow either to use cashback in games or directly withdraw them. This is also a beneficial case for the player.

Cryptocurrency Casinos

Not all cryptocurrency casinos are created equal, but overall, if the customer deposits and bets in crypto they are high-rollers and expect bigger wins. So, playing in crypto may be really profitable in the long term. Another important factor is that withdrawals in crypto are usually flexible and very fast, and all this together makes crypto casinos potentially well-paying.