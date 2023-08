“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montreal this afternoon with between 30 and 50 mm of rain expected.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

