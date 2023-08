“It’s comfortable, sporty. But it’s also elegant, the way I like it.”

Roger Federer is getting his own UNIQLO collection by JW Anderson

UNIQLO has confirmed that they will be releasing a Roger Federer collection by U.K. fashion brand JW Anderson.

The collection, which features sportswear including zip-ups, jogging pants and shorts, polos, sweaters, a parka and sports bag, aims to combine “Roger Federer’s classic style with Jonathan Anderson’s modern and colourful sportswear.”

Tennis star Roger Federer has been an ambassador for UNIQLO since 2018, while JW Anderson has been collaborating on men’s and women’s collections with the Japanese mega-retailer since 2017.

Federer spoke about working with Jonathan Anderson to create a collection that works both on and off the court.

“I wanted the collection to be really sophisticated, with nice design elements. Having a say about which colours I like, which silhouettes I like, has always been a great pleasure of mine. I have a lot of experience with the on and off-court. The beautiful tennis clothes as we know them but then also off-court, going from the club back to the hotel and transitioning. It’s comfortable, sporty. But it’s also elegant, the way I like it.”

The official launch date in Canada has not yet been announced, however we can assume it will be around Aug. 28, when it launches in the U.S. For more on Roger Federer by JW Anderson, please visit the UNIQLO website.

