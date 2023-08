See our country-star-studded photo gallery featuring headliners Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown and others, and the crowd that flocked to Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 19 & 20.

PHOTOS: Montreal country music festival LASSO doubled attendance in its second year

Evenko’s third and final music festival of season, LASSO, returned for a second edition to prove that Montreal isn’t a wasteland for country music.

Turnout doubled this year as the festival found more artists and sub-genres that fall under the country music umbrella, and the rain on day two did nothing to deter LASSO’s biggest single-day crowd to date.

See all our LASSO 2023 photos below.

Kameron Marlowe. All LASSO 2023 photos by Cindy Lopez

Photos of the crowd at LASSO 2023

Les Hay Babies

Cheat Codes

The crowd for Cheat Codes

Gabby Barrett

Jake Owen

Photos of the crowd at LASSO 2023

Kane Brown

Kane Brown

Nate Haller. All LASSO 2023 photos by Cindy Lopez

Photos of the crowd at LASSO 2023

Photos of the crowd at LASSO 2023

Lindsay Ell

Morgan Wade

Elle King

Photos of the crowd at LASSO 2023

Dean Brody

Brothers Osborne

Photos of the crowd at LASSO 2023

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton

The crowd for Chris Stapleton at LASSO

