EDM talent and festival heads assembled for a wild time at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 12 & 13.

PHOTOS: îLESONIQ 2023, an EDM rager that fought rain with pyro

Following up last week’s record-breaking edition of Osheaga, Evenko filled Parc Jean-Drapeau with EDM talent and festival heads for its two-day rager îLESONIQ. To read our festival report, please click here, and check out our gallery of îLESONIQ 2023 photos below.

Michael Sparks at îLESONIQ. All photos by Cindy Lopez

Sam Feldt

Eli & Fur

Rain at îLESONIQ 2023

Borgone B2B Level Up

The crowd at îLESONIQ 2023

The crowd at îLESONIQ 2023

The crowd for Borgone

Adventure Club

Alesso

îLESONIQ 2023

A panda at îLESONIQ 2023

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers

Becky Hill at îLESONIQ 2023

BLOND:ISH

The crowd at îLESONIQ 2023 (day 2)

The crowd at îLESONIQ 2023 (day 2)

Calcium

Cosmic Gate

ANNA b2b Sama Abdulhadi

Pikachus

Above & Beyond

Above & Beyond

