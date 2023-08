The 16th edition of the festival took place this past weekend at Parc-Jean Drapeau, with headliners Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Osheaga 2023 broke its attendance record with a weekend crowd of 155,000

Montreal concert promoters Evenko, the organizers of the Osheaga music festival, are reporting that the 16th edition of Osheaga broke a record for attendance with a weekend crowd of 155,000. The festival took place at Parc Jean-Drapeau this past weekend, Aug. 4 to 6, with headliners Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Osheaga 2024 will be happening from Aug. 2 to 4.

