Is there a different set of laws for the rich and the poor?

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 74% of Canadians agree that “there is one law for the rich and one for the poor.”

The study found agreement with the sentiment among large majorities in every province, all age groups, education and income levels (except among those making over $200,000 per year, where a slim majority of 53% agree).

The idea for there being one law for the rich and one for the poor comes from the perception that the legal system treats people with money more favourably than those without money, due to access to better legal services — wealthier people will generally have access to better lawyers who may help reduce or suspend their sentences.

According to Equal justice Under Law, a nonprofit organization dedicated to achieving equality in the criminal justice system and ending cycles of poverty across the United States, “the justice system is premised on the notion that the rich and poor are treated equally. But today, access to justice is based on how much a person can pay.”

By party support in Canada, NDP (95%) and Bloc Québécois (96%) voters are those most likely to agree that there is a different set of laws for the rich and the poor. (For the complete table of results, please see page 3 in the report here.)

