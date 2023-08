Which streaming service has the best overall content?

Streaming guide JustWatch has compiled a list of the best streaming services with the highest-quality content.

According to their report, which calculated the average IMDb rating for movies and TV shows on each streaming service, Apple TV+ sits in first place with an average rating of 7.23, followed by Disney+ (6.67) and Paramount+ (6.54). Netflix sits in fourth place with an average rating of 6.52, despite popular shows like Squid Game and Stranger Things. In last place is Prime Video with a score of 6.17.

“The top position belongs to Apple TV+, with a .66 point lead over the global giant, Netflix. Apple TV+ attributes this advantage to a number of highly rated TV shows such as Ted Lasso, which won 11 Primetime Emmys, and Severance with 2 Primetime Emmys under its belt. The film Coda won 3 Oscars, making Apple TV+ the first-ever streaming service to win Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.”

