Mike Ward is the host of this year’s edition of The Nasty Show at Just for Laughs, happening at Club Soda at 9:30 p.m. nightly from July 18 to 26. The stacked bill features Donnell Rawlings, Steph Tolev, Adrienne Iapalucci, Geoffrey Asmus and Dino Richie.

The May 25 announcement that Mike Ward would host The Nasty Show came on the same day as the news that, after a 13-year legal battle, Jérémy Gabriel had withdrawn his latest, $288K civil lawsuit against the comedian. The lawsuit was filed following the October 2021 Supreme Court ruling in favour of Ward, who mocked Gabriel in a series of comedy shows between 2010 and 2013. The ruling noted that the jokes in question may have been more defamatory than discriminatory, as alleged by Gabriel due to his condition, Treacher Collins Syndrome.

Gabriel made the statement on the YouTube show La Firme, saying that he wants “to move on” from this legal confrontation. Gabriel’s mother, Sylvie, still has defamation lawsuit against Ward for $84,600 in the Court of Appeal.

Ward, who runs a comedy club in Montreal called le Bordel, will helm The Nasty Show series with the exception of the show on July 22.

