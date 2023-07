The actor and comedian will also deliver a keynote address at Just for Laughs’ annual gathering of some of the biggest names in comedy.

Actor and comedian Rainn Wilson will receive the Comedy Impact Award at the JFL Awards Show and deliver a keynote address as part of the 41st edition of the Just for Laughs festival.

Wilson is best known for his roles on The Office and Six Feet Under, but also founded the digital media company SoulPancake, which has produced two notable six-part docu-series, An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change and Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss. Alongside his wife, author Holiday Reinhorn, he co-founded the non-profit Lidè Foundation, providing arts and literacy education to at-risk adolescent girls in Haiti. Last year Wilson also published a NY Times bestselling book, Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution.

The JFL Awards Show, part of the festival’s ComedyPRO programming, is taking place in the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on July 28 at 3 p.m. Other talents who will take the stage at the show include Rachid Badouri (who will present to Ronny Chieng), Neal Brennan (who will present to Bert Kreischer), Carolyn Taylor (who will present to Mae Martin), Ramy Youssef (who will present to Quinta Brunson) and event host James Davis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just For Laughs ComedyPRO (@jflcomedypro) Rainn Wilson to receive Comedy Impact Award at JFL Awards Show in Montreal on July 28

For more on ComedyPRO, please visit the Just for Laughs website.

For more Montreal comedy coverage, please visit the Comedy section.