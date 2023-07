If you build it, will they come?

Quebec is the province least interested in Major League Baseball

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, Quebec is the province in Canada that is least interested in Major League Baseball (MLB). Just 11% of Quebecers say they watch MLB closely or very closely, significantly lower than the Canadian average of 21%.

In Quebec, Major League Baseball is the third least popular professional sports league after Major League Soccer (MLS) at 9% and the National Basketball Association (NBA) at 8%.

The study found that those in Ontario (31%) and the Atlantic provinces (25%) were the most interested in Major League Baseball. (For the complete table of results, please see page 2 in the report here.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Blue Jays (@bluejays) Quebec is the province in Canada that is least interested in Major League Baseball (MLB).

The same study also found that the NFL is more popular than the CFL in Canada.

For our latest in sports, please visit the News section.