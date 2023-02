Outside of Manitoba, a large majority of Canadians couldn’t care less about Canadian or American football.

The NFL is more popular in Canada than the CFL

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found the National Football League (NFL) to be more popular than the Canadian Football League (CFL) in Canada.

Small minorities of Canadians say they watch the NFL (20%) or CFL (16%) closely or very closely.

Outside of Manitoba, where 50% say they watch the CFL closely or very closely, a large majority of Canadians in every province have little or no interest in the NFL or CFL. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 of the report here.)

A separate study by the Angus Reid Institute found that most Canadian football fans would choose to watch the Super Bowl (62%) over the Grey Cup, with Quebecers most likely to agree (78%).

This article was originally published on Jan. 16 and updated on Feb. 10, 2023.

