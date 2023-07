Inflation in Canada decreased to 2.8% in June, within the Bank of Canada’s target inflation range of 1% to 3%.

Quebec inflation rate fell to 3.6% in June; 4.6% in Montreal

According to the June update from the Institut de la statistique du Québec, the inflation rate in Quebec is 3.6%, down from 4% in May. The inflation rate in Montreal fell from 5.1% to 4.6% during the same time period.

The inflation rate in Canada decreased from 3.4% to 2.8%.

See the chart below for the inflation rate in Quebec over the last two years.

Quebec inflation rate fell to 3.6% in June; 4.6% in Montreal (Source: Statistics Canada and the Institut de la statistique du Québec)

