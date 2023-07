Sports are a significant part of daily life for billions of people around the world. Whether it is playing or cheering along, countless individuals love nothing more than their favorite games. But not everybody naturally enjoys sports. There are many who are intrigued by sports and want to start loving them the way so many others seem to but have yet to fully turn the corner.

If this is the case for you, we’re here to help. We’ll break down some methods many use to help them fall in love with the game and enhance their viewing experience. Whether that is wagering on the best sports betting sites in Canada or leaning all the way into fan culture, this guide will help you get into the game like never before.

Pick a Team

An important first step in fandom is picking a team. It is hard to watch a game without any rooting interest, especially if it isn’t a high-stakes game like the Super Bowl. Picking your team should be easy if you live in a major market with a large number of sports franchises. Simply root for the team from your city. If not, learn about each team and their histories, and find something that resonates with you. Finding a team you are set on rooting for will get you far more invested.

Learn the Stories

While some people like sports purely for the on-field action, others love them for the crazy narratives. Consider Tom Brady, the unheralded quarterback passed over repeatedly before shocking the world and becoming a legend. What makes sports fun is understanding the stakes of it all, the crazy histories and unique narratives behind every team and player. Do some research before fully embracing your fandom to be in the know. Find out about crazy droughts, shocking performances, and underdog champions, and you’ll look at every game differently.

Embrace Fan Culture

One thing people love about sports is the community. There is a certain kinship that comes from fan culture. You may not know someone, but if you both love the same team, you can hit it off and easily strike up a conversation. Embrace fan culture, and your sports experience will be different. Follow fellow fans on social media, go to specific fan bars for the biggest games, and talk to people who have loved your team for yours. Getting personally involved with a team makes a big difference no matter the sport, and fully immersing yourself in fan culture will make for unforgettable experiences.

Start Fantasy Sports

For many people, it can be hard to watch sports without your team playing, and for some, even with their team playing, it can be difficult. If you start fantasy sports, there will be a different kind of investment. There are more than 50 million fantasy sports players in the U.S. alone, and it is a key part of sports culture. Fantasy sports is when people join leagues with friends or strangers, pick players, and receive points according to how their players perform. Often, people play in leagues with financial rewards for winners.

Wager Responsibly

For those who need some true financial incentive to get them invested in the outcome of sporting events, sports betting has become widely popular. Sports betting has been legalized across Canada and in many regions of the United States, and there are now dozens of betting sites offering gamblers a way to wager on the outcome of different events. Many people use this as a way to add to their interest in a game, as if a bet hits, they are rewarded with substantial payouts. However, it is important to be responsible and not wager above your means, as gambling can be a slippery slope.

Try the In-Stadium Experience

For many people, watching sports at home is not enough. There is something that gets lost when watching a game on TV or on your laptop. You can’t surpass the excitement and energy of the stadium experience. If you are struggling to fully embrace sports but want to continue to give it a shot, try attending a live event. Sporting events are exciting communal experiences charged with adrenaline, and there is no better way to cheer on your favorite team than being there. This is something anyone trying to get into sports should do at least once.

Stay the Course

Our last piece of advice is simply to stay the course. Sometimes, it takes a little bit of time to get into a new hobby or passion. Sports can be confusing and might come across as stale at first. But if you stick with it, you might find yourself falling in love and becoming part of the massive community of sports fans.