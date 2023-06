What to do this weekend in Montreal

Here's what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, June 2

Dance shows In My Body, The Beach and Other Stories & more June 2–4 at FTA

Suoni per il Popolo presents Morgan Paige at Casa, le Cypher x 2 at Sala Rossa

Montreal experimental pop band Braids plays SAT with Tess Roby

Saturday, June 3

9 Lives, 8 Near Misses: Life Lessons From Near-death Experiences & more at Montreal Fringe

OFFTA presents Clayton Lee’s The Goldberg Variations (4 and 7 p.m. shows) at Théâtre Prospero

Montreal Roller Derby vs. Windy City Double Header

Sunday, June 4

A Red Riding Hood & more at Montreal Fringe

Suoni per il Popolo presents comedy night at Casa, Andy Moor, Damon Locks & Markus Floats at Sala

The Halluci Nation with Fucked Up at le Studio TD

