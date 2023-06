What to do this Saint-Jean weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this Saint-Jean weekend in Montreal

Friday, June 23

Weekend 1 of Marché des Possibles

Montreal underground rock all-stars PYPY play Bar le Ritz PDB

Suoni per il Popolo wraps with Matana Roberts, White People Killed Them & Alison Burik

Saturday, June 24

Official Fête Nationale parade and concert feat. Fouki, Lydia Képinski, Marjo, P’tit Belliveau, Souldia & more

Festival of Colours at Clock Tower Beach in the Old Port

Freaknik’ 23 day party at Riverside St-Henri

KaraoQuebec: Chante ta Saint-Jean at Taverne Cobra

Sunday, June 25

Planet Giza, Ouri, Frankie Teardrop & more at Piknic Electronik

San Francisco rock band OSEES play Club Soda with Hot Garbage, the Retails Simp$

Cirque du Soleil presents Echo Under the Big Top, through Aug. 20

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.