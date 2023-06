What to do this Canada Day weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, June 30

Canada Day parade on Ste-Catherine

Ursa Micro fest June 30–July 2

Rooftop Beats at 1090 Bleury

Album launch for Montreal punk band PRIORS

Saturday, July 1

Initial Shock (Montreal Noise Fest) all day at la Sotterenea

DJ Premier marks 50th anniversary of hip hop with free Jazz Fest show

New Hampshire old-school punks the Queers play Foufounes

Kpop Club Night at Ausgang Plaza

Sunday, July 2

Piknic Électronik weekly day party at Parc Jean-Drapeau (also a Friday edition with Planet Giza on June 30)

Huîtres & Bouteilles at Brasserie de l’Espace Public

Laylit party, Jazz Fest edition at M2 (inside MTelus at midnight)

Cinéma du Parc’s midnight series features David Lynch’s Mullholland Drive, June 30–July 2

