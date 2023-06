Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has topped the streaming charts in Canada for the second week in a row.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Netflix), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (VOD) and Knock at the Cabin (Prime Video).

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (Prime Video), Silo (Apple TV+) and Happy Valley (Prime Video).

