The 2023 Montreal Pride Parade is happening on Aug. 13

Fierté Montreal Pride has announced that the 2023 edition of the Pride Parade is scheduled to take place on Aug. 13. As is tradition, the parade will be happening on the last day of the Pride festival, which runs from Aug. 3 to 13.

The Montreal Pride Parade will proceed on René-Lévesque between Metcalfe and Alexandre-DeSève, beginning at 1 p.m.

Today’s news follows last year’s last-minute cancellation of the parade due to a lack of volunteers.

On Monday, the federal government announced an investment of $1.5-million to support security at Pride events across Canada this summer.

For more on Montreal Pride 2023, please visit the festival’s website.

