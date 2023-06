Created over a week by French artist SAYPE, the temporary artwork was unveiled today by the City of Montreal and MURAL Festival.

Massive new artwork on Mount Royal: “It is together that humanity can meet its challenges”

Today the MURAL Festival and the City of Montreal unveiled a massive new artwork at the foot of Mount Royal. Created by French artist SAYPE, “a pioneer of art integrated into natural landscapes,” the piece features two people’s arms with hands clasped each other’s wrists, signifying the need for collaboration despite living in a polarizing world where people voluntarily isolate themselves.

“I am deeply convinced that it is together that humanity can meet the various challenges it must overcome.” —SAYPE

This new piece of Montreal land art, revealed just a few days ahead of the beginning of the MURAL Festival in the city, is part of SAYPE’s international BEYOND WALLS project, which began in 2019. The artwork is temporary, and was installed on a specially landscaped grassy area offering panoramic views.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called the work “breathtaking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MURALfestival (@muralfestival) New artwork on Mount Royal: “It is together that humanity can meet its challenges”

For our latest in Montreal art, please visit the Arts & Life section.