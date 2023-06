“Moishes is a living symbol of everything that makes Montreal one of the most beautiful cities in the world.”

Iconic steakhouse Moishes reopens today at 1001 Square-Victoria in Old Montreal. Moishes operated at its original location on St-Laurent Boulevard from 1938 to 2020.

“Moishes is more than a steakhouse. It’s a living symbol of everything that makes Montreal one of the most beautiful cities in the world.”

Moishes is divided into four dining areas — a bar area, two distinct dining rooms and a private dining room — and reportedly features decor from the restaurant’s original location, as well as similar lighting.

For more on Moishes, and to make reservations, please visit the restaurant’s website.

This article was originally published on June 8 and updated on June 14, 2023.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.