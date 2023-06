The latest renaming follows a partnership between Evenko and Toronto telecom company Beanfield Metroconnect, which has had an office in Montreal since 2020.

On Thursday evening, Montreal mega-promoters Evenko announced that their Sud-Ouest venue Théâtre Corona has officially been renamed Théâtre Beanfield. This follows a partnership deal between Evenko and the Toronto telecommunications company Beanfield Metroconnect, which has had an office in Montreal since 2020.

Evenko says that the venue will be renovated (particularly its green-room and backstage areas for artists), as will the vertical neon Corona sign, which be illuminated once again. Other historical design elements, like the mosaic tiled floor in the lobby and frescoes throughout the venue, will be retained. Beanfield is also handling the rewiring of the space with their high-speed fibre-optic internet network.

Evenko added that Théâtre Beanfield aims to be “the city’s top launchpad for emerging artists,” and will continue to host local and international acts as well as community and charity events.

In 2012, Evenko partnered with another telecom company and changed the same venue’s name to Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre. The name reverted back to Théâtre Corona a few years later.

