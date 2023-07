“Fishbone returns with a lean, intentional five-song outing that brings them squarely back to their ska and punk roots.”

Fishbone, Fishbone EP (Bottles to the Ground)

Almost 40 years after their self-titled studio debut, one of the greatest unsung bands in the world delivers its spiritual sequel. Fishbone returns with a lean, intentional five-song outing that brings them squarely back to their ska and punk roots. Even the most powerful material from Fishbone’s late ’80s/early ’90s heyday sometimes suffered under the weight of ambition. Fishbone is an excellent ska/reggae outfit, a savage metal band, a paranoid punk group and a swooning soul revue. But being all of those at once (off-stage, anyways) was never viable. This EP proves that less is more. Recorded and produced with NOFX frontman Fat Mike, if the idea here is to leave fans wanting more, they’ve hit all the right notes. 8.5/10 Trial Track: “Estranged Fruit” ft. NOFX

“Estranged Fruit” by Fishbone (with NOFX) from the Fishbone EP

For more on Fishbone, please visit the band’s website.

This review was originally published in the June issue of Cult MTL.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.