For Habs fans, every day would be a good day to sign star Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield to a long-term contract. Well, this morning the news Habs fans have been waiting for has dropped: The team has finally, officially extended the contract for Cole Caufield for eight seasons. Caufield will be earning an average of $7.85-million per year through the 2030–2031 season.

Currently in the final year of a three-year, $3.9-million contract, “Goal Caufield” quickly became one of the key players and main faces of the team since getting on board shortly before the 2020–21 playoffs. The 22-year-old unfortunately has to miss the last four months of the 2022–23 season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

