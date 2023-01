Caufield suffered a season-ending injury and will be undergoing surgery in the near future.

Cole Caufield is injured and will miss the rest of the season

The Montreal Canadiens shared the bad news this morning that their star forward Cole Caufield is injured and will miss the rest of the season. He will be undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in the near future.

The Habs have recalled forward Alex Belzile from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Injury update on Cole Caufieldhttps://t.co/vLWOWn38D8 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 21, 2023

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.