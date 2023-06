Flights to Denmark operate five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, until Oct. 5.

Air Canada has officially launched nonstop flights from Montreal to Copenhagen this summer

Following last year’s announcement, Air Canada has officially launched nonstop summer flights from Montreal to Copenhagen, Denmark.

Flights between Montreal and Copenhagen will take place on a B787 Dreamliner, operating five days per week, Wednesday through Sunday, until Oct. 5. The nonstop service takes seven hours.

This article was originally published on Oct. 14, 2022 and updated on June 5, 2023.

