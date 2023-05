Expect new and upgraded bike paths on nearly 60 km of the city’s cycling network.

This afternoon Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante revealed details about four flagship projects that are part of the city’s 2023 cycling program. In all there are 53 new and upgraded bike paths in Montreal for cyclists to use and look forward to using this season, covering nearly 60 km of the city’s cycling network.

The four projects outlined by Plante are as follows:

A first section of the REV Henri-Bourassa

New one-way tracks on Christophe-Colomb Avenue (commissioning scheduled for the fall)

A new path on Bourbonnière Avenue between Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie and Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

A two-way path on Bourret Avenue, the first safe crossing on Décarie, north of Sherbrooke, an axis crossed every day by hundreds of cyclists.

“Our 2023 program improves cycling network connectivity and safety throughout Montreal, summer and winter. A city that makes room for cycling is a fairer, healthier and safer city — a city where life is good!” —Valérie Plante

For more on the new Montreal bike paths and cycling projects for 2023, please download the PDF here.

