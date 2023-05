Slot machines have been around for more than a century. The first ever mechanical slot machine, the so-called Liberty Bell, was unveiled in 1894. While that humble slot looks pretty basic today, this three-reel machine set the template for every slot that followed. It wasn’t until the emergence of online casinos that slot games enjoyed their next evolution. Video slots brought an extra layer to spinning the reels, but it’s themed slots that really appeal. When playing at platforms like Jackpot City Casino online, you can chase winning paylines in the company of your favourite film heroes and television characters.

What’s the Appeal of Themed Slots?

It’s not just online platforms that offer themed slots. Take a walk through the lobby of a land-based casino and you’ll find plenty of themed slots sitting alongside more basic five-reel machines. Some themes are pretty broad, with loose ties to a certain genre like horror or science fiction. Other slots take their inspirations from the world of mythology, with the likes of Nordic Fire, Age of the Gods and Thunderstruck among the most popular.

However, it’s those games inspired by blockbuster movies and popular television shows that tend to attract the most attention. It’s easy to understand the appeal. Catching sight of your favourite characters under the glow of the tower lights can prove irresistible. A typical themed slot will switch out these fruit symbols for instantly recognizable items from beloved media. Meanwhile, those playing card symbols are typically replaced with the faces of movie casts.

These branded slots provide an instant nostalgia hit. If you grew up watching Jurassic Park on a daily basis, a slot game full of velociraptors, tyrannosaurs and fedora-wearing paleontologists is bound to turn your head. Nowadays, a multimedia marketing strategy isn’t complete without plans for at least one themed slot.

What Are the Most Popular Themed Slots?

There are thousands of slot games based on hit movies and television shows. However, some remain more popular than others. The Lord of the Rings trilogy received the video slot treatment thanks to Microgaming. It’s a little long in the tooth, but this five-reel slot is incredibly immersive and offers a generous return-to-player rate. In keeping with the fantasy genre, let’s take a moment to appreciate the greatness of the Game of Thrones slot. Another instant classic from Microgaming, this gorgeous slot lets you savour the sights of Westeros as you chase 243 ways to win.

What to Consider When Playing Themed Slots

People tend to be a little suspicious of themed slots, dismissing them as a cash grab. However, a lot of work has gone into these immersive titles. However, to ensure you’re getting the best deal, you’ll want to take a look at return-to-player rates. An RTP of around 95% is the standard. Anything lower than this, and you’ll struggle to make any significant winnings. Next, think about paylines. A good average here is 30 paylines, but many slots offer far more than this. You’ll also want to consider wagering restrictions. If you’re someone who likes to keep risk to a minimum, choose a themed slot with a low minimum. Finally, take the time to play the demo version of the game before you start wagering. While themed slots follow the same basic mechanics as their traditional counterparts, all those customized symbols can prove confusing.