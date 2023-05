Pregnancy horror film Clock is streaming now in Canada on Disney+.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies streaming in Canada, including the top 5 horror films streaming right now.

The top 5 horror movies streaming in Canada

“Following the murderous anniversary of the Ghostface Legacy Killings, Scream 6 follows the four remaining survivors — Chad, Mindy, Sam and Tara — as they attempt to leave behind their traumatic memories in Woodsboro, California by moving to New York City. Despite their best efforts to move past the horror they endured, a new Ghostface appears in the city committing another series of murders and continuing to taunt them until they are forced to fight back.”

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Available on Paramount+.

“A man (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister (Keke Palmer) discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of a nearby theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.”

Directed by Jordan Peele. Available on Crave.

“‘Clock’ is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family and society pressures her to have children. Dianna Agron (‘Shiva Baby,’ forthcoming ‘Acidman’ and ‘El Elegido’) leads as Ella, with Jay Ali (‘Carnival Row,’ ‘Daredevil’) as her husband and Saul Rubinek (‘Unforgiven,’ ‘Frasier’) as her father. Melora Hardin (‘The Office,’ ‘The Bold Type’) features as the pioneering doctor managing Ella’s treatment.”

Directed by Alexis Jacknow. Available on Disney+.

“Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl (Mia Goth) must tend to her ailing father (Matthew Sunderland) under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother (Tandi Wright). Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations, and repressions collide.”

Directed by Ti West. Available on Prime Video.

“A brilliant toy company roboticist (Allison Williams) uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to emotionally bond with her newly orphaned niece (Violet McGraw). But when the doll’s programming works too well, she becomes overprotective of her new friend with terrifying results.”

Directed by Gerard Johnstone. Available on VOD.

