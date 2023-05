“Montreal is proud to be an open and inclusive metropolis, where diversity is celebrated and respected!”

Montreal marks the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante made a statement today to mark the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, which takes place every year on May 17. For the occasion, the inclusive flag is flying outside City Hall.

“Montreal is proud to be an open and inclusive metropolis, where diversity is celebrated and respected!

“The inclusive flag is flying at City Hall to mark the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.”

Montréal est fière d’être une métropole ouverte et inclusive, où la diversité est célébrée et respectée! 🏳️‍🌈❤️



Le drapeau inclusif flotte devant l’hôtel de ville pour souligner la Journée internationale contre l’homophobie et la transphobie.#polmtl 📸 Sylvain Légaré pic.twitter.com/nEbw7F8Tx7 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 17, 2023

On Monday, the City of Montreal adopted a declaration to officially mark the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, an observance that Plante had, in previous years, recognized with similar social media messages of solidarity.

See Monday’s full announcement by Mayor Valérie Plante in the video below.

For more on the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, please visit the official website.

