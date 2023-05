Radar’s closing cocktail show at le Ministère is the grand finale of a six-concert series showcasing Montreal artists.

The spring showcase concert series Radar, which began its six-show stint in March, is coming to a close this week with two more concerts at le Ministère (4521 St-Laurent).

Following Tuesday’s show, featuring Bel & Quinn, Naïma Frank and Wake Island, the Radar grand finale on Wednesday (co-presented by Cult MTL) will showcase three more Montreal talents, namely Donald Dogbo, soul/alt-rock/jazz/R&B artist HAWA B and singer/rapper (of Nomadic Massive/Kalmunity fame) Waahli. The show on May 31 is also a closing cocktail, free and open to the public with an RSVP.

