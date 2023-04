M and its sister music festival Mundial are showcasing a dozen emerging local acts for two nights a month, through May 31.

Just in time for spring, Radar is a fresh live-music series highlighting emerging Montreal bands and solo artists. An endeavour of the November sister music festivals M for Montreal and Mundial, which generally book more experienced acts to play for a largely professional music-industry audience, Radar is geared towards fans, friends, family and local-music aficionados in the mood for discovery.

Radar is taking place at the Plateau venue le Ministère (4521 St-Laurent) monthly from March 28 through May 31, with two (mostly) consecutive nights of shows per month. See each night’s lineup below and find more details about these shows (and the series’ professional components) here.

March 28

Nora Toutain – Lara Klaus – Boogát

March 29

Carla Chanelle – TANGO GOLF TANGO – Naomi

April 25

Avec Plaisir – Populi – Mon Doux Saigneur

April 27

Dumai Dunai – SPRLUA – Ayrad

May 30

Bel & Quinn – Naïma Frank – Wake Island

May 31

Donald Dogbo – HAWA B – WAAHLI

This article was originally published on March 28 and updated on April 25, 2023.

