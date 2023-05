Lil Wayne arrived so late for his Montreal festival show that he only played 15 minutes

Montreal hip hop festival Metro Metro apologized for last night’s ”abbreviated” 15-minute set by rapper Lil Wayne, who headlined the first night of the three-day event.

As explained by Metro Metro, Lil Wayne arrived at 10:45 p.m for his scheduled 10 p.m. performance, and as per the event’s curfew, he was only able to play for 15 minutes.

Lil Wayne a joué 15 minutes à Metro Metro 2023 et s'est fait couper le son. #lilwayne #metrometro pic.twitter.com/61ASZqasZ5 — 99scenes.com (@99scenes) May 20, 2023

The Metro Metro Festival continues tonight and runs through tomorrow with headliners Jack Harlow (Saturday) and Lil Baby (Sunday).

