In reaction to a flood of social media complaints about overpriced tickets for the Blink-182 concert at the Bell Centre, Montreal bar Turbo Haüs planned a cover show featuring three local bands playing the music of the ’90s/’00s California pop-punk trio — on the same night as the band’s Montreal tour stop, tonight, May 12, 2023.

“Blink-182 is a bad live band. We can get together three good bands playing all the dumb songs that give us that nostalgia boner. It’ll be fun and free instead of (costing) two months’ rent.” —Turbo Haüs

Shortly after tickets to see Blink-182 at the Bell Centre went on sale last fall, they cost between $241.07 (for a seat in the arena’s back corner) to $13,403.46 (for the most expensive “Verified Resale Ticket” via Ticketmaster).

This article was originally published on Oct. 18, 2022 and updated on May 12, 2023.

