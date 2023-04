Tickets for the comedy legends’ Place des Arts show, You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!, go on sale this Friday, April 21.

Just for Laughs and Evenko announced this morning that comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will be performing in Montreal on Nov. 30. Their show, titled You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!, will take place at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier as part of a multi-city tour.

Though their careers in TV and movies have run parallel over the decades — both Steve Martin and Martin Short were Saturday Night Live cast members, for example, but not at the same time — audiences have primarily seen them together in the 2020’s, over two seasons of the Disney Plus/Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which is expected to return for a third season this summer. The duo also costarred in the 1986 film Three Amigos, and toured together in the 2010’s with a series of live shows, one of which came to Montreal in 2018.

Tickets to see the comedy duo, with openers Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers, go on sale this Friday, April 21 on the Place des Arts website.

“Their humour is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.” —Just for Laughs

For more Montreal comedy coverage, please visit the Comedy section.