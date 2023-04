Six baby foxes are loving life at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Montreal photographer J-F Savaria captured a super cute nature scene at Parc Jean-Drapeau this week, a series of photos featuring six baby foxes and their protective mother.

Savaria noted that he can’t get too specific about where he found the foxes so as to protect their safety, and that the photos were taken from a distance, with a telephoto lens.

