Our April cover star is Canadian singer-songwriter star Feist, whose sixth album Multitudes will be released on April 14. She spoke with us about the childhood roots of her signature sound, her path through the pandemic and into Multitudes and how dropping out of the Arcade Fire tour was the right thing to do.

Cover photo by Sara Melvin & Colby Richardson

Also in the April issue are interviews with CF Montréal head coach Hernán Losada, filmmaker Kelly Reichardt (whose new film Showing Up is her fourth title starring Michelle Williams), Montreal indie pop duo Bodywash, the founders of Inchoo Bijoux and the Maleficarum market, a feature critique of local culinary institution Maison Publique, an ode to Ile Ste-Hélène’s Place des Nations and more.

Look for the magazine across Montreal and explore the digital issue at the link below.

To read more issues of Cult MTL, please visit the Magazine section.