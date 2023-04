National Poutine Day: Poutineville is serving all-you-can-eat poutine as of 5 p.m.

Today is National Poutine Day, and to mark the observance the best way a poutine chain restaurant can, Poutineville is going all-you-can-eat as of 5 p.m. today.

As they do every Tuesday, all Poutineville locations in Montreal and Vaudreuil will be serving 17 varieties of our national dish, tapas style. Please see the all-you-can-eat menu below.

For more, please visit the Poutineville website.

