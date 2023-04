Giant portraits of under-the-radar women scientists will be accompanied by a series of podcasts about their work, as of April 27.

Montreal artist MissMe salutes 7 women in science with nobELLES at the Planetarium

Renowned Montreal multidisciplinary artist MissMe is presenting seven giant portraits of women in science with an exhibition called nobELLES at the Planetarium this week.

The large-scale tribute to Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson, Donna Strickland, Vera Rubin, Jocelyn Bell, Lise Meitner and Amalie Emmy Noether will be exhibited inside and outside the Planetarium (4801 Pierre-de-Coubertin), beginning on April 27 and running through April 28, 2024. The visual programming will be accompanied by a series of podcasts.

“These extraordinary scientists, who have remained unknown for too long, deserve to be known by the general public.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

