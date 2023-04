In the age of online surveillance, live tracking and real-time communications, there are rising concerns about what data we consent to share when we browse the web or sign up for a specific service.

In recent weeks, online privacy has once again taken the central stage, as social media platforms, game providers, and software developers are increasingly questioned about the amount of information collected from users. In the age of online surveillance, live tracking and real-time communications, there are rising concerns about what data we consent to share when we browse the web or sign up for a specific service.

Rising Privacy Issues

Digital privacy has always been considered one of the most relevant aspects of the digital age. Our digital presence has allowed us to access an unlimited amount of information. However, in many cases, users have, without their full awareness, simultaneously allowed the collection of large amounts of data about themselves. To make matters worst, in some cases, governments have implemented age verification systems that require users to share ID details with online platforms, as shown by PIA. That is a potentially dangerous new initiative that internet users should question.

Nonetheless, the biggest security and privacy concerns arise from social media platforms. Earlier this year, four Canadian privacy protection regulators officially launched investigations over TikTok’s collection and use of users’ data, asĀ reported by The Guardian. The Chinese social media powerhouse, owned by ByteDance Ltd, will be investigated to understand whether the current arrangements for data collection and use are being made with the full consent of users.

However, it is important to note that while TikTok is currently the target of increased attention, other online platforms have previously been questioned about the collection and use of private data. That includes WhatsApp, which has previously been found to have violated Canadian law; Google Canada, the target of several class action lawsuits; and even Home Depot, which shared data with Facebook’s owner, Meta, without the consent of customers, as detailed by Globalnews.ca.

Canadian Online Privacy Laws

Much like most countries worldwide, Canada has yet to implement significant legislation to protect users’ privacy actively. Current arrangments include the PIPEDA, also known as the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act, which regulates the collection and use of data on the internet. However, several lawmakers and specialists have repeatedly pointed out the broadness of this act.

The PIPEDA outlines that companies can only use data for limited and specific purposes according to their privacy policy. Overall, this act can have several interpretations and fails to create tangible criteria to regulate the use of personal data.

Going forward, many insiders have highlighted the need to adopt significant measures to impose limits on what type of data can be collected, for how long it can be stored, and how it can be used and shared. Moreover, users should be made aware of what elements websites are allowed to track and what implications this could have on their online experience.

While there is still a long road ahead, other countries have successfully implemented legislation to regulate data collection. The General Data Protection Regulation adopted by the European Union is considered one of the world’s most advanced and efficient privacy and security laws. The GDPR forces organizations to limit the data collected, how it is stored, and for how long.

Ultimately, this model could help lay the foundations for a more robust privacy law in Canada that could efficiently protect Canadian citizens while surfing the web.