The second installment in the Dune film series by Denis Villeneuve is scheduled to be released on Nov. 3, 2023, and though the first trailer debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week (reportedly featuring Timothée Chalamet riding a sandworm), it has not yet been made public. Today, however, Vanity Fair released a first look at images of the main characters in Dune: Part Two, including a tease of a bald Austin Butler, who plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, who was played by Sting in the 1984 adaptation of Dune by David Lynch. Also joining the cast, which includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Dave Bautista, are Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

In 2021, we spoke with Denis Villeneuve about how his whole career has been leading up to Dune.

Check out the sliders below for the first look.

