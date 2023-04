Until May 18 and the lead-up to the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.

Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is now open for cycling on Wednesdays & Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m

Parc Jean-Drapeau has confirmed that Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is now open for cycling on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Until May 18, from 6 to 10 p.m., the track will be closed to car traffic to provide a safe environment to cyclists.

Since 1978, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve has been the venue for the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix, which will take place this year from June 16 to 18.

For more on Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, please visit their website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Jean-Drapeau (@parcjeandrapeau) Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is now open for cycling on Wednesdays & Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.