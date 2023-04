Park’s latest Montreal venture, focused on Pan-Asian cuisine, is now open but will be launching officially in May.

Antonio Park teases new bar and restaurant YAMA in Montreal's Hotel Vogue

Montreal restaurateur Antonio Park is adding a sixth venture to his impressive range of local restaurants: YAMA, which will feature a bar and restaurant at the newly renovated Hotel Vogue on de la Montagne. YAMA is now open, currently in a “soft launch” phase, but will be launching officially in May.

Park already has five establishments in Montreal, including Park, Café Bazin, Jatoba, Flyjin and le Cathcart food hall.

The hotel has confirmed that YAMA will feature an Asian fusion cuisine, focusing on Korean and Japanese dishes.

The Hotel Vogue, which was previously owned and operated by Loews Hotels, is now part of the upscale Curio Collection brand by Hilton. (Curio is on par with other luxury four-stars such as the W Hotel chain.)

“Chef Antonio Park has brought his culinary artistry to the Vogue Hotel Montreal to open YAMA, a highly anticipated Pan-Asian restaurant. Featuring an imposing Turkish Travertine bar, innovative cocktails, a curated Sake menu and refined Pan-Asian dishes that pay homage to mountain-inspired ingredients.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YamaResto (@yamaresto)

