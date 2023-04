A new study has found that just 28% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of King Charles.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 66% of Quebecers believe Canada should sever ties with the British monarchy.

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles on May 6, just 15% of Quebecers want Canada to continue as a constitutional monarchy for generations to come.

Overall, 1 in 2 Canadians (52%) agree that Canada should sever itself from the British royal family.

“The institution itself is problematic for many Canadians. In recent years, there have been serious questions about the royal family acknowledging and atoning for its roles in historical atrocities such as slavery and residential schools. Calls for Canada to end its connection to the British monarchy have come in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“In October, the Bloc Québécois brought forward a symbolic motion in the House of Commons to cut ties with the royals. BQ leader Yves-François Blanchet described the monarchy as ‘an anachronism’ and ‘a coat of paint in a living room that is starting to fade in the corners.’ Half of Canadians (52%) agree with the BQ motion and believe Canada should cease being a constitutional monarchy.”

The study also found that just 28% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of King Charles.

“King Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II would have turned 97 last week. Canada’s affection for the longest-serving British monarch in history was well documented: In data taken on the eve of her 96th birthday in April last year, 63% of Canadians viewed her positively. Just 28% now say they have a favourable view of their new King. More than 3 in 5 (62%) do not want to see Charles on their $20 bills or toonies.In fact, a majority (60%) oppose recognizing Charles as King and all that entails.”

