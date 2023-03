The Nike/Tiffany shoes will be available in Montreal at Off The Hook March 7

Two iconic American brands, Nike and Tiffany & Co., have collaborated on a new pair of black suede Air Force 1 shoes. Each pair of these shoes feature the signature Nike Swoosh in Tiffany Blue, and come in a co-branded Tiffany box, with extra laces in white, yellow and Tiffany Blue. The “Nike/Tiffany Air Force 1 1837” shoes are reportedly retailing for $400 USD, and will be available in Montreal as of March 7 at Off The Hook (1021 Ste-Catherine W.).

The collaboration also includes various accessories in sterling silver, including a whistle, shoe horn, shoe brush and ornamental shoelace dubrae.

