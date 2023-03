The March issue of Cult MTL is here, featuring Bibi Club, CF Montréal, Foxy & more

Our March cover story tells the tale of Bibi Club, comprised of real-life couple Nicolas Basque (one-third of Plants and Animals) and Adèle Trottier-Rivard. The duo has emerged as a force within the Montreal music scene — and have begun making waves internationally — in the relatively short time since their debut album, Le soleil et la mer, was released last August on Secret City.

Cover photo by Dominic Berthiaume

Also in the March issue is an interview with filmmaker David F. Sandberg, who directed Shazam! Fury of the Gods, an article and a 1st Half column dedicated to CF Montréal as the local football club starts its new season, a review of the new Museum of Fine Arts exhibition Parall(elles), a feature critique of Montreal restaurant Foxy, a feature about the new Teesri Duniya play Counter Offence and more.

